Opinion / Letters

LETTER Will politicians buy local?

Let’s see politicians put the money where their mouths are

22 March 2021 - 14:54
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​

I noted with interest President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plea for South Africans to “buy local” when spending their money. Does this mean we will in future see no more blue-light processions with imported luxury cars?

Many perfectly suitable vehicles are made locally. Let’s for a change see politicians putting the money where their mouths are.

Richard Becker
Craighall Park

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: An unemployed society is one brimming with antisocial problems

The current government has placed us in a situation where almost 50% unemployment has been reached
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Listen to black poultry farmers

The government needs to consult with us to make the industry workable for South Africans
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: Odious allegiance by Reserve Bank enables ‘odious debt’ to rage on

Years ago, the Bank vowed at the TRC to mend its ways, but instead just swapped its allegiance from the Nats to the ANC
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: Coca-Cola is really feeling Global Recycling Day

As packaging waste weighs heavily on the world, the goal of 100% recyclable packaging globally by 2025 is a worthy one
Opinion
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The state of the ANC
Opinion / Columnists
2.
OBITUARY: John Magufuli leaves Tanzania in good ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: State’s silos will worsen mess
Opinion / Editorials
4.
CAROL PATON: Green shoots of change as orange ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
DUMA GQUBULE: Mboweni resorts to austerity ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

A budget to turn SA into an investment dust bowl

Opinion

Lynne Brown denies knowing Gupta associate Salim Essa

National

ANTHONY BUTLER: Good ol’ Gwede, an asset to the president, a liability to his ...

Opinion / Columnists

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Dithering Hawks yet to take Bathabile Dlamini to court

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.