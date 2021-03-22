LETTER Will politicians buy local?

I noted with interest President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plea for South Africans to “buy local” when spending their money. Does this mean we will in future see no more blue-light processions with imported luxury cars?

Many perfectly suitable vehicles are made locally. Let’s for a change see politicians putting the money where their mouths are.

Richard Becker

Craighall Park

