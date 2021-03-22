Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Unintelligent leaders

Could it be that people will believe anything if you go about telling them in the right way

22 March 2021 - 14:49
Former US president Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
Former US president Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

The child’s song Ring a ring a Roses has the line “Atishoo, atishoo, all fall down”, a chilling reference to the bubonic plague that decimated Europe in the Middle Ages.

Covid-19 is the first worldwide pandemic of the 21st century and one has to ask what we have learnt in the past few centuries. The answer, of course, is a great deal because of advances in medical science, the discovery of viruses and the defeat of diseases such as polio and measles.

It is astonishing then to read and hear of societies that view the current dangers with a high degree of scepticism. President John Magufuli of Tanzania, a noted Covid denier, seems to be the latest VIP to be cut down by it. Similarly, Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil and former US president Donald Trump poured scorn on basic safety while both their countries suffered appalling levels of infection and death.

So the question arises — why do seemingly intelligent people believe their very unintelligent leaders? Is it because in the age of social media everyone’s opinion is as valid as another’s, however stupid it may be? Or, as I think, people will believe anything if you go about telling them in the right way.

Even after the vaccine has saved us there will still be some who think it was all a big hoax.

Bernard Benson 
Parklands

