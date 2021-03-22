LETTER: Israel close to finishing line

Israel’s fastest-in-the world vaccine campaign reached half its citizens last Sunday, and is offering other countries the first real-life look at how mass inoculation can bend the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic.

Israeli medical research reveals that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is even more effective than hoped at preventing serious disease and death, safe for nearly all adults, and almost completely free of serious side effects.

The country’s scientific results have allowed health officials to open the inoculation programme to pregnant women and nursing mothers, while the findings also showed that it was safe for those with food allergies and autoimmune diseases.

The vaccine has proved so good at protecting the elderly, who are especially vulnerable, that hospital administrators there say it has all but eliminated the risk that Covid-19 cases would collapse their critical care systems. Almost 90% of Israelis — Jews, Christians, Muslims, everybody over 50 — have been fully vaccinated.

Israel’s programme has inoculated more than 4.6-million people with at least the first injection, the fastest per capita rate of any country. More than 3.3-million have received both shots.

Hagai Levine, an epidemiologist at Hebrew University and chair of the Israel Association of Public Health Physicians said: “What these studies are showing us is the vaccine gives very good protection against disease and mortality. That is great news for the world.”

These encouraging results show Israel demonstrably racing towards the finishing line while we in SA have not yet left the starting gate.

Rodney Mazinter

Camps Bay

