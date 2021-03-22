Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Israel close to finishing line

Almost 90% of Israelis over 50 have been fully vaccinated

22 March 2021 - 14:51
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSEL
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSEL

Israel’s fastest-in-the world vaccine campaign reached half its citizens last Sunday, and is offering other countries the first real-life look at how mass inoculation can bend the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic.

Israeli medical research reveals that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is even more effective than hoped at preventing serious disease and death, safe for nearly all adults, and almost completely free of serious side effects.

The country’s scientific results have allowed health officials to open the inoculation programme to pregnant women and nursing mothers, while the findings also showed that it was safe for those with food allergies and autoimmune diseases.

The vaccine has proved so good at protecting the elderly, who are especially vulnerable, that hospital administrators there say it has all but eliminated the risk that Covid-19 cases would collapse their critical care systems. Almost 90% of Israelis — Jews, Christians, Muslims, everybody over 50 — have been fully vaccinated.

Israel’s programme has inoculated more than 4.6-million people with at least the first injection, the fastest per capita rate of any country. More than 3.3-million have received both shots.

Hagai Levine, an epidemiologist at Hebrew University and chair of the Israel Association of Public Health Physicians said: “What these studies are showing us is the vaccine gives very good protection against disease and mortality. That is great news for the world.”

These encouraging results show Israel demonstrably racing towards the finishing line while we in SA have not yet left the starting gate.

Rodney Mazinter 
Camps Bay

LETTER: Employers of domestic workers must register as such

This is in accordance with the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Those with domestic workers must read new ruling

Domestic workers can now claim from the Compensation Fund
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Police have flouted both openness and responsiveness

Both demilitarisation and the implementation of the panel report are long overdue
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Rain comes and goes — don’t take water for granted

Rain falls freely from heaven but it costs a fortune the minute it touches the ground
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Incompetent SA far behind dynamic US

If the government cannot do it, inoculation should be handed over to the private sector
Opinion
1 week ago

