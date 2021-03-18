LETTER: ArcelorMittal ‘goes rogue’ with price increases

Another month and another steel price increase from ArcelorMittal SA. April’s will be 4.6% and by my reckoning takes the total increase since June to 38%.

The reason given in its “Dear John” letter is that this conforms with international price trends.

If this is so, why can European fabricators land manufactured products in SA at prices little more than it costs to buy the steel from ArcelorMittal, assuming there is stock available?

If fabricators want to import directly there is an effective 18% duty to pay, in place from what I understand to “protect” ArcelorMittal.

Such is the problem when a monopoly goes rogue. Who is protecting the steel fabricators and other downstream players whose businesses rely on steel? SA fabricators, especially those with any exposure to international competition, are going to fail in weeks, not months, unless ArcelorMittal’s choke-hold on the industry is broken.

At the very least all import duties on steel products should be removed immediately.

How can our government say it wants to create jobs, when it’s doing such a great job of flushing existing ones down the drain?

James Cunningham

Camps Bay

