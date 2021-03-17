Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Wisdom of Solomon needed

Solutions, compromises must be found for tertiary education affordability

17 March 2021 - 17:05
Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES

Many students in SA and around the world cannot afford tertiary education. Unfortunately, most countries cannot afford to provide free education either, so we have a tragic situation with no winners.

While it is understandable that many students are angry and have a right to peaceful protest, violence and damaging infrastructure will not help anyone. In fact, it will create additional problems for our great and beloved country.

If there were easy answers, the government would surely have implemented them already. After all, the situation benefits nobody. We need to find the wisdom of Solomon to find solutions and compromises.

Martin Zagnoev 
Sunningdale

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Condolences are not accountability, and the latter is a cornerstone of working democracy

The irony is that ‘radical’ student demands recruit students into the bourgeoisie and a teaching model that fosters obedience and conformism
Opinion
1 day ago

Students fired up after state digs in amid university fees protests

Student protests threaten to derail academic year; government criticised for prioritising SAA
National
1 day ago

PODCAST | Tertiary students are already a privileged group in SA says expert

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dr Oscar van Heerden, director of Kelello Consulting, a firm that has been operating in the education space
National
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The public protector through ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: State’s silos will worsen mess
Opinion / Editorials
3.
MAMOKETE LIJANE: We cannot ‘infrastructure’ our ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MIKE TEKE: Transition from coal is required, but ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: SABC will struggle to corral funds ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

LETTER: Wits fails desperate students

Opinion / Letters

Varsities help with debt, but each in its own way

National

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Another year, another student rumbling as state fails to make ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.