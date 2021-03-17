LETTER: Wisdom of Solomon needed

Many students in SA and around the world cannot afford tertiary education. Unfortunately, most countries cannot afford to provide free education either, so we have a tragic situation with no winners.

While it is understandable that many students are angry and have a right to peaceful protest, violence and damaging infrastructure will not help anyone. In fact, it will create additional problems for our great and beloved country.

If there were easy answers, the government would surely have implemented them already. After all, the situation benefits nobody. We need to find the wisdom of Solomon to find solutions and compromises.

Martin Zagnoev

Sunningdale

