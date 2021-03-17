LETTER: UN must boost security in Africa

Cabo Delgado is a comfortable 1,600km from Maputo, which has allowed the government of Mozambique to ignore it for years. That is until a huge reserve of oil and gas was found offshore. Doubtless deals have been done and equally doubtless there will be little benefit to the local population, except in the most marginal way.

Your article painted the all-to-familiar picture of heartless brutality being visited on civilians by opposing forces who have a common objective — to get their hands on the goods (“Mozambique looks to private sector in war against insurgents”, March 15). The inability of African governments to provide a modicum of security for their populations is a staple of modern politics and parallels with Nigeria and its abdication to Boko Haram are inevitable.

The price for feasting at the table of central governments and their endemic neglect of their military and remote provinces is inevitably paid by the local population with their lives. Al Shabaab seems to practise increased levels of barbarity, leading to an equal disregard for human life from those opposing them. It is a given that the self-satisfied AU will do nothing except mouth platitudes, so in my view the situation calls for immediate UN intervention.

The SA National Defence Force is theoretically well placed to help if mandated. However, its real state of readiness is anyone’s guess.

Bernard Benson

Parklands

