LETTER: Listen to black poultry farmers

Maybe one day somebody will afford us, the farmers of SA, an opportunity to sit face to face with the president, agriculture minister and minister of trade, industry & competition. There is likely to be criticism, as many of us doubt whether government is really committed to helping us. The points I would love to raise on behalf of many others are as follows:

The poultry industry can contribute immensely to job creation and alleviating poverty in our country, but we require help from the government with resources (including funding, training, skills transfer and more).

Small farmers would appreciate government assistance with training and funding so we can have healthy competition with established brands, which have the power in the industry. The more players in the industry, the healthier our economy, the bigger the opportunity to reach a wider market, especially in rural areas, and the better for SA.

Those of us who produce chicken are frustrated with the dumping of foreign chicken in SA because we know it can be stopped; we could turn the situation around so locally produced chicken fills the supermarket shelves. Other countries are taking advantage of our country because there is nothing on our supermarkets shelves that reads “Proudly South African”.

Black farmers are capable. We just need an opportunity to prove ourselves. Poultry is our expertise. We know it and we can do it. We hope for committed government officials who will come to our villages, identify small farmers who are in the industry and will help them to become commercially viable farmers.

Nathaniel Wonder Tsheledi

Motjha o Tjhele Poultry and Eggs Farming

Monontsha

