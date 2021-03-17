LETTER: How to cut court delays

In my experience it takes 10 to 15 postponements before a case goes to trial in magistrate’s and regional courts, and increasingly so in the high courts too.

So the court roll is overloaded and the accused spend six months to a year longer in custody than necessary. Police and correctional services staff have to ferry the accused to and from prison at taxpayers’ expense. Accused people out on bail lose up to 15 days of work.

Defence counsels have to hurry from postponement to postponement. They spend three to five hours out of office with nothing to show for it. As a result the Legal Aid Board struggles to find practitioners to take on legal aid cases as it is not worth it.

Who is responsible? The department of justice, the National Prosecuting Authority, the magistrates and the judges have allowed this situation to develop. According to the legal text of Hiemstra, these postponements are unacceptable, especially as the solution is so simple: cases should not be enrolled by prosecutors if they are not ready for trial.

Jan Buurman

Cape Town

