LETTER: Odious allegiance by Reserve Bank enables ‘odious debt’ to rage on

Just who is SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago kidding when he claims SA is “no way near debt distress” because 90% of SA debt is rand denominated? SA has already been downgraded to junk status, and our economic prospects are dismal until the serious matter of “grand corruption” is addressed and remedied.

Kganyago is also contradicting himself. He acknowledged less than a year ago that SA’s “ideological conflicts and unstable macroeconomic policies have produced steady economic decline” (“SA running out of time to avoid Argentina’s fate, Lesetja Kganyago says,” June 18 2020).

The SA Reserve Bank admitted at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s (TRC’s) business hearings in 1997 that it had subordinated rational banking principles to support apartheid ideology. Hundreds of billions of rand were wasted by the Nats on oil and arms-sanctions-busting, the bantustans and other “white elephants”. Gross mismanagement of the rand by the Reserve Bank was the direct cause of the 1985 debt standstill.

Apartheid was judged internationally as a crime against humanity and, accordingly, its apartheid-era debts should rightly have been repudiated as “odious”. The legal doctrine of “odious debt”, which dates back to 1898, makes clear that sovereign debt incurred without the consent or benefiting the people is odious.

Of course, the Reserve Bank promised at the TRC to mend its ways, but instead merely swapped its allegiance from the Nats to the ANC. Fleecing the people of SA continued, and their impoverishment continues. The Reserve Bank colluded with black economic empowerment and enrichment of the ANC elite as well as the notoriously corrupt arms deal. The arms deal itself was just the tip of the iceberg, and is now eclipsed by the money-laundering escapades of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and municipalities.

Like apartheid, grand corruption (known in SA as “state capture”) is a crime against humanity because it so impoverishes the citizens of a country that they can never recover. The Democratic Republic of Congo and Zimbabwe are prime examples. Those financial institutions that so recklessly funded Eskom, SAA, Denel and other SOEs (including the World Bank, which funded Eskom in contradiction of its own policies regarding coal-fired power stations) should now suffer the consequences. Odious debt repudiation is now urgent if SA is to recover from the economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Terry Crawford-Browne

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.