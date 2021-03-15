LETTER: Scrutiny of anti-Israel sentiments reveals contradiction

Some time ago I had a “discussion” with some pro-Palestinian South Africans about their attitude towards Israel. The main reason they had for being anti-Israel was that Israel helped the apartheid forces against the ANC in exile. Arms and ammunition were supplied by Israel, which the SA forces accepted gladly and used.

Now, I can understand their hatred because they were opposed to apartheid and wished to see the end of it. In their eyes, Israel's backing of the apartheid regime was reason enough to dislike the country.

Then I asked them why they were not anti-France, as the French supplied the apartheid government with jet fighters and other arms. In fact, there were a number of European countries that did the same, and a number of banks. France also trained SA special forces fighting the war in Angola, and, not wanting anyone to know, did the training on the island of Elba. So why not France? They never had an answer.

I then asked them why they were not anti-China, as China supplied the apartheid government with arms and ammunition. Not wanting to be noticed doing this, the arms were shipped through then-Zaire, and the leader of that African country raked off billions of dollars as “reward”. When I asked them why they don't boycott the Democratic Republic of Congo (previously Zaire), they never had an answer.

When I asked them who supplied oil to the SA government they looked puzzled. When I told them it was Iran and Saudi Arabia (gold talks), and asked why they didn't agitate for a boycott against those countries they never had an answer.

I am sure there are many other examples, as money talks and SA was willing to pay top dollar to break the arms embargo. So I said to the group I was talking to: the answer is very simple. You are anti-Semitic and want to see the destruction of Israel. Nothing else matters.

So the argument against those opposed to chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is simply this: they are anti-Semitic and will do anything in their power to destroy Israel and those who are friendly toward it, for whatever reason. They actually couldn't care a hoot about the Palestinians.

If they really wanted to help the Palestinians they would agitate for the Palestinians to make peace with Israel so they can start to live a normal life. The Palestinians have on three separate occasions turned down peace deals negotiated between them and Israel by international powers.

Anti-Semites, all of them.

Sonny Myerson

Cape Town

