LETTER: Rather stick to poetry

Seifsa CEO seems unable to dispute the thrust of Peter Bruce’s argument

15 March 2021 - 16:12
If the best Steel & Engineering Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) CEO Kaizer Nyatsumba can offer in response to Peter Bruce’s trenchant observations about the evils of protectionism in the steel industry is that he never published his own poetry in the newspapers he edited, he’s clearly unable to dispute the main thrust of Bruce’s argument (“That’s a whopper, Mr Bruce”, March 11).

Perhaps he had better judgment as an editor than he has now as a steel industry lobbyist: happily he spared his readers his sonnets and his rhyming couplets; sadly he hasn’t been able to keep his mouth shut when it comes to squawking for tariff protection.

Michael Fridjhon
Parktown

LETTER: That’s a whopper, Mr Bruce

What else can he have lied about over the years?
Opinion
4 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Forget about thriving export industries while protecting plodding companies

From ArcelorMittal SA and SAA to Hulamin and Daybreak Farms, where the state goes failure follows
Opinion
4 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Poor chicken industry, from a sweet to a sweat spot

Protectionism will further cripple an industry that is unable to export its products
Opinion
1 week ago

