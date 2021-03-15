LETTER: Rather stick to poetry

If the best Steel & Engineering Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) CEO Kaizer Nyatsumba can offer in response to Peter Bruce’s trenchant observations about the evils of protectionism in the steel industry is that he never published his own poetry in the newspapers he edited, he’s clearly unable to dispute the main thrust of Bruce’s argument (“That’s a whopper, Mr Bruce”, March 11).

Perhaps he had better judgment as an editor than he has now as a steel industry lobbyist: happily he spared his readers his sonnets and his rhyming couplets; sadly he hasn’t been able to keep his mouth shut when it comes to squawking for tariff protection.

Michael Fridjhon

Parktown

