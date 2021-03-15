LETTER: Like it or not, Helen Zille, race matters

Helen Zille complains that Carol Paton patronised blacks in her column, which analysed why the DA is losing support among the black electorate (“SA will learn that nonracialism is indispensable to a successful country,” March 10).

Zille misquotes Paton by stating that she asserted the race of the leader was “the overriding quality attracting black SA voters”. This is ironic, as she forgets that in her own autobiography, Not without a Fight, she wrote that she backed Lindiwe Mazibuko’s standing for the parliamentary leadership of the DA against Athol Trollip in 2011 despite the fact that she felt Mazibuko was too inexperienced, because she feared the political fallout if she was seen to be backing an older white male against a young black woman. The election to the party leadership of Mmusi Maimane was clearly driven by a similar sentiment.

Zille also insists that Maimane was not compelled to resign as party leader as “the entire federal executive had asked him to remain”. Hmm, I wonder. Let’s recall that the post-2019 election review panel, composed (remarkably) of three white males, highlighted what it termed “a failure of effective leadership”, and a nexus of distrust between “the leader, the chair of the federal council, the CEO and the chief whip”. Its key recommendation was that “that those ultimately responsible for the leadership and management of the party — the leader, chair of federal council and CEO — step down and make way for new leadership”.

It is scarcely surprising that Maimane opted to get out. Let’s be honest: Zille herself made a decent job of seeking to render the DA more attractive to black voters during her leadership, but apart from that you have to go back to Garfield Todd in 1950s Rhodesia to think of a white leader of a political party in the Southern African subcontinent who was genuinely supported by black people.

Finally, Zille asserts that the “DA attracted three times more new black voters under my leadership than Maimane’s”. Yet the review panel itself, citing the party’s own statistics, recorded that although the DA increased its proportion of support among the black voting age population from 0.8% in the 2009 general election to 3.2% in 2014, this increased to 4% in 2019. (This is how I read the table presented in the report, which sloppily does not indicate whether it is reporting percentages, by race, of those who actually voted, those who were registered to vote, or those of voting age population).

Whatever that particular table was reporting, it is clear that the proportion of black voters the DA is attracting remains dismally low, and that if the party is to increase the level of black support it needs to do some serious thinking. Like it or not, race matters. And as careful analysis of elections has shown for many years now, by far the largest proportions of the nonvoting, nonregistering and nonparticipating populations are black.

If the DA wants to increase the level of its support in future it is those cohorts of the electorate to which it should pay attention, rather than seeking to recapture the right-leaning voters it has lost who are looking back to the past.

Roger Southall

Cape Town

