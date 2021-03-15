Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Lay off chicken farmers

Peter Bruce’s attacks on local producers are unfounded as there is no fair foreign competition

15 March 2021 - 17:36
Picture: BLOOMBERG/DANIEL ACKER

Why does Peter Bruce have so much scorn for the chicken industry? Two articles in one week defending imported chicken and calling local chicken farmers everything from lazy to inefficient! (“Poor chicken industry, from a sweet to a sweat spot”, March 3, and “Forget about thriving export industries while protecting plodding companies”, March 10).

It’s hard not to take offence when the effects of dumping on our local markets can be felt so clearly, and when farmers like myself are putting in so much effort to create a sustainable livelihood for ourselves.

Bruce is right when he says imports are competition — and I know I speak for many chicken farmers when I say we are not afraid of fair competition, where everyone plays by the rules. If only that was the case. Brazil and Europe have built their industries on overproduction because they have cornered markets such as Africa, where they can get rid of what is left over after they’ve made their profits.

Bruce states that “you cannot import-duty or subsidise your way to growth”, but surely he knows my competition in those countries that are dumping their extra unwanted chicken offcuts in SA are virtually all subsidised and protected by their governments? Yet if we call for protection that somehow makes us lazy?

I have received invaluable support and mentorship from within the local industry, which has helped me grow my hatchery from a small backyard operation to delivering 41,000 chicks per week and growing. This is enabling me to create work and make a contribution to the local economy here in Limpopo. I have ambitious plans to keep expanding, and it is disheartening that people like Bruce and the Association of Meat Importers and Exporters would rather see supermarket shelves full of Brazilian chicken.

Can we please see some support for local producers from those people who have the power and the platforms to change minds?

Clive Tigere
KC Hatchery, Louis Trichardt

LETTER: Rather stick to poetry

Seifsa CEO seems unable to dispute the thrust of Peter Bruce’s argument
LETTER: Incompetent SA far behind dynamic US

If the government cannot do it, inoculation should be handed over to the private sector
LETTER: Wits fails desperate students

Basic lesson in democracy squandered when Wits drove students into hands of brutal police at the slightest hint of protest
LETTER: Rain comes and goes — don’t take water for granted

Rain falls freely from heaven but it costs a fortune the minute it touches the ground
LETTER: Those with domestic workers must read new ruling

Domestic workers can now claim from the Compensation Fund
