LETTER: King Zwelithini took a principled stand for Israel

As a Jew and as a Zionist I appreciate the principled stand that the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini took, to swim against the prevailing tide in government circles of unrestrained animosity towards Israel. I met him in 2012 at a celebration of Israel’s day of independence at the Israeli embassy and was immensely impressed by his stately yet humble demeanour.

Later that year, when the SA government through the deputy foreign minister said it was improper for any official to associate with Israel, the king promised to “intensify bilateral co-operation” with Israel, accepting an invitation from Israeli ambassador Dov Segev-Steinberg to visit Israel.

On a previous trip to Israel the king became aware of the incredible opportunities co-operation with Israel could offer his people, particularly in the fields of health, agriculture and education. And in 2018 the king again emphasised the importance of maintaining diplomatic relations with Israel in response to ongoing calls by the boycott movement and the governing ANC to cut off diplomatic relations and recall the ambassador.

The king went on to extol the potential benefits co-operation with Israel offered in the fields of water security through desalination, food sustainability and health. “For SA to prosper we firmly believe that it must take a stand in support of Israel, not against it. Today, unfortunately, there are other voices within our society that are demanding the opposite”.

I hope the king's legacy of reaching out to Israel for the betterment of his people will be fulfilled and inspire SA's policymakers to act in the interests of amity rather than of boycotts.

Ben Levitas

Oranjezicht

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.