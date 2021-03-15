Opinion / Letters

LETTER: King Zwelithini took a principled stand for Israel

The late king emphasised the importance of maintaining diplomatic relations with Jewish state

15 March 2021 - 19:09
The late King Goodwill Zwelithini. Picture: SUPPLIED
The late King Goodwill Zwelithini. Picture: SUPPLIED

As a Jew and as a Zionist I appreciate the principled stand that the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini took, to swim against the prevailing tide in government circles of unrestrained animosity towards Israel. I met him in 2012 at a celebration of Israel’s day of independence at the Israeli embassy and was immensely impressed by his stately yet humble demeanour.

Later that year, when the SA government through the deputy foreign minister said it was improper for any official to associate with Israel, the king promised to “intensify bilateral co-operation” with Israel, accepting an invitation from Israeli ambassador Dov Segev-Steinberg to visit Israel.

On a previous trip to Israel the king became aware of the incredible opportunities co-operation with Israel could offer his people, particularly in the fields of health, agriculture and education. And in 2018 the king again emphasised the importance of maintaining diplomatic relations with Israel in response to ongoing calls by the boycott movement and the governing ANC to cut off diplomatic relations and recall the ambassador.

The king went on to extol the potential benefits co-operation with Israel offered in the fields of water security through desalination, food sustainability and health. “For SA to prosper we firmly believe that it must take a stand in support of Israel, not against it. Today, unfortunately, there are other voices within our society that are demanding the opposite”.

I hope the king's legacy of reaching out to Israel for the betterment of his people will be fulfilled and inspire SA's policymakers to act in the interests of amity rather than of boycotts.

Ben Levitas
Oranjezicht

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

King was a big proponent of cultural tourism in KwaZulu-Natal

King Goodwill Zwelithini organised the annual King Shaka memorial, the reed dance and battle of Isandlwana as tourist attractions
Opinion
1 day ago

Opinion divided on King Goodwill Zwelithini’s legacy

While some label him a ‘useful idiot in the hands of the apartheid government’, others say he was a custodian of Zulu culture
National
1 day ago

Buthelezi confirms death of King Goodwill Zwelithini

Mangosuthu Buthelezi says the royal family thanked the nation for ‘your continued prayers and support in this most difficult time’
National
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: SA’s ‘behind the curve’ ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Pandemic-induced crisis in ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JONNY STEINBERG: A kick in the face of the poor ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Budget is already under ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Furore erupts over allegations ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Two apartheid states and their crises of legitimacy

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Only express political opinions if they’re against Israel!

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Writer’s anti-Israel argument based on false contention

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Yet more anti-Semitism, this time over vaccines

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA needs new visa policy for Palestinians

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.