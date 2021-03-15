LETTER: Incompetent SA far behind dynamic US

According to various US new sources, the country was already approaching a vaccination rate of 1-million shots a day when Joe Biden was inaugurated, nearly guaranteeing the target would be achieved. However, Biden did outline that the country would hit the threshold this week, just 60 days into his presidency, with vaccinations sharply accelerating to a pace of more than 2.2-million shots per day.

That’s what can be done in a dynamically managed country with competent people who do a day’s work in a day. Is it not a disgrace that SA is so incompetent that we, the people, do not even know when we will start being inoculated, or at what rate? How otherwise will the projected coming winter Covid-19 onslaught be confronted?

How otherwise does the economy become reinvigorated to be able to function? How and when do we join the world again and welcome the desperately needed tourists we crave, to sustain our tourist infrastructure and welcome our visitors into a safe and inoculated environment?

Surely, if our government is incapable of effecting what is essential to our economic future it should hand the inoculation process over to private enterprise, to do what is necessary. That way we could all be inoculated in short time, without enormous theft and delay.

Alan Leslie

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.