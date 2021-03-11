Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Those with domestic workers must read new ruling

Domestic workers can now claim from the Compensation Fund

11 March 2021 - 18:26
A Government Gazette was was printed on March 10 after being signed off by Compensation Fund commissioner Vuyo Mafata, which explained the registration of domestic workers and how to claim from the Compensation Fund.

This should be read by every employer of domestic workers, who include any employee in a private household, including cleaners, gardeners, chauffeurs, butlers and so on.

Interestingly, some of the claims can be retrospective, which is unusual in law but was necessary as the Constitutional Court had declared the debarment of domestic workers unconstitutional.

The department of employment and labour notice 106 of 2021 is incredibly important reading for every household that employs anyone.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA labour spokesperson

LETTER: Employers of domestic workers must register as such

This is in accordance with the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act
Opinion
2 hours ago

Unions hail wage relief for vulnerable workers

While the national minimum wage increase is about 4.5%, some sectors are getting more than three times that, sparking opposition from employers
National
4 weeks ago

Top court upholds decision on protection for domestic workers

Employers have to pay Compensation Fund contributions in case of injury on duty
National
3 months ago

