LETTER: Those with domestic workers must read new ruling

A Government Gazette was was printed on March 10 after being signed off by Compensation Fund commissioner Vuyo Mafata, which explained the registration of domestic workers and how to claim from the Compensation Fund.

This should be read by every employer of domestic workers, who include any employee in a private household, including cleaners, gardeners, chauffeurs, butlers and so on.

Interestingly, some of the claims can be retrospective, which is unusual in law but was necessary as the Constitutional Court had declared the debarment of domestic workers unconstitutional.

The department of employment and labour notice 106 of 2021 is incredibly important reading for every household that employs anyone.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA labour spokesperson

