LETTER: That’s a whopper, Mr Bruce

In his latest column Peter Bruce alleges that, as a newspaper editor, I would “on occasion publish [my] own poetry on [my] own pages” (“Forget about thriving export industries while protecting plodding companies”, March 10).

If Bruce can lie about something so basic, which is so easy to verify, I can only wonder what else he has lied about in his columns over the years to make his points.

Yes, I am a poet, among other things, and have been political editor and executive editor of The Star, deputy editor of The Mercury, founding editor of The Independent on Saturday, editor of the Daily News and associate editor of The Independent in London. Never once have I published my poems, or had them published, in any one of those newspapers. Bruce should produce the evidence to back his allegation.

In 1999, as editor of the Daily News, I shared a television platform with Bruce to defend his right, as editor of the Financial Mail, to endorse Bantu Holomisa’s UDM in that year’s general elections, even though I have never endorsed anybody or any party myself.

Until yesterday I knew Bruce to be an opinionated man who is given to changing his views from time to time. Sadly, it appears that he is not above lying to impugn the integrity of those with whom he disagrees.

Kaizer M Nyatsumba, Johannesburg

