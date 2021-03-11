Opinion / Letters

LETTER: That’s a whopper, Mr Bruce

What else can he have lied about over the years?

11 March 2021 - 17:03
Picture: 123RF/olegdudko
Picture: 123RF/olegdudko

In his latest column Peter Bruce alleges that, as a newspaper editor, I would “on occasion publish [my] own poetry on [my] own pages” (“Forget about thriving export industries while protecting plodding companies”, March 10).

If Bruce can lie about something so basic, which is so easy to verify, I can only wonder what else he has lied about in his columns over the years to make his points.

Yes, I am a poet, among other things, and have been political editor and executive editor of The Star, deputy editor of The Mercury, founding editor of The Independent on Saturday, editor of the Daily News and associate editor of The Independent in London. Never once have I published my poems, or had them published, in any one of those newspapers. Bruce should produce the evidence to back his allegation.

In 1999, as editor of the Daily News, I shared a television platform with Bruce to defend his right, as editor of the Financial Mail, to endorse Bantu Holomisa’s UDM in that year’s general elections, even though I have never endorsed anybody or any party myself.

Until yesterday I knew Bruce to be an opinionated man who is given to changing his views from time to time. Sadly, it appears that he is not above lying to impugn the integrity of those with whom he disagrees.

Kaizer M Nyatsumba, Johannesburg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

PETER BRUCE: Forget about thriving export industries while protecting plodding companies

From ArcelorMittal SA and SAA to Hulamin and Daybreak Farms, where the state goes failure follows
Opinion
23 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: Poor chicken industry, from a sweet to a sweat spot

Protectionism will further cripple an industry that is unable to export its products
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Seifsa weighs interests of whole steel sector

Employer organisation, which is in the middle of the value chain, supports Ebrahim Patel’s position
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
KHAYA SITHOLE: With a R1bn price tag, will Zondo ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
NICOLE FRITZ: Silent or silenced? How would the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: Forget about thriving export ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Questionable ruling whips up further headwinds ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Sibanye thinks big. Again
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

PETER BRUCE: Slow and not so steady

Special Reports

PETER BRUCE: A scrap with critics after a call to scrap duties

Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: Policy changes lead us back to days of the Nats

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.