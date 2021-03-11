LETTER: SA police head must answer for death outside Wits

The shocking death a young man in Braamfontein on Wednesday is yet another indication that the SA Police Service has no training in basic crowd control.

This sad event had nothing whatsoever to do with Wits University — despite some students protesting about fees inside and outside the campus.

There is no evidence thus far that students were involved, and neither the university nor the higher education ministry have anything to apologise for (as they have been asked to do during radio interviews).

It’s the head of the police who should be forced to explain himself. Again.

It also bears repeating that university students do not have a “right” to have their fees paid from the public purse. The fact that they do, at times, cause chaos does not place their “rights” above those of, for instance, pre-school children.

When will we see South Africans marching for universal nursery school provision?

Ruth Muller, Johannesburg

