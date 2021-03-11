LETTER: Denel has never been economically viable

Just who does Denel’s acting board chairperson, Gloria Serobe, and her colleagues at the department of public enterprises, think they are fooling when she claims Denel is “not trading recklessly”?

Former ANC leader the late Oliver Tambo rightly said during the 1980s that Armscor was a “Frankenstein monster that cannot be reformed and must be destroyed”. As part of that Armscor monster Denel was hived off in 1992 in a vain effort to disguise that reality. In addition to managerial incompetence and corruption inherited from Armscor, Denel never has been economically viable.

The one-time township gangster and later defence minister the late Joe Modise told parliament in 1999 that Denel would be the main beneficiary of the arms deal offset “benefits”. Modise’s “visionary approach” was that Denel could “piggyback” on Britain’s equally disreputable arms company, BAE, to supply Saudi Arabia and other countries notorious as abusers of human rights. Offsets were and are simply vehicles to pay bribes.

A former Denel CEO, the late Victor Moche, told parliament in 2004 that the arms deal offset projects had been foisted onto Denel by Armscor, and that Denel was losing money on 80% of those contracts. Because of his honesty and indiscretion Moche was dismissed within three months by then public enterprises minister Alec Erwin.

As parliamentarians recently informed Serobe, it is not only reckless but illegal in terms of the Companies Act for any company to continue trading when it is insolvent. Denel, SAA and Eskom are not only insolvent, but unfixable.

If President Cyril Ramaphosa and ministers Pravin Gordhan and Tito Mboweni are to salvage what is left of their fast-failing credibility, all three state-owned enterprises (SOEs) should be placed into immediate liquidation. Those financial institutions that so recklessly and knowingly funded the SOEs for years against taxpayer guarantees should also suffer the consequences. Their loans should be repudiated as “odious debts” for which the citizenry are not liable.

Hopefully this will be a belated lesson to the ANC that the role of government is government for benefit of the people, not business.

Terry Crawford-Browne

World Beyond War SA

