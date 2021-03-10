LETTER: SA will learn that nonracialism is indispensable to a successful country

I refer to Carol Paton’s latest column, (“DA already blew its shot to be the rational centre,” March 8). Allow me to make a prediction that Paton will still be able to evaluate during her lifetime.

Looking back in about 2050, political analysts and historians will ask why the resistance to the tidal wave of racial nationalism that swept over the “new” SA between 2010 and 2030 was so muted. There are a few of us who have done our best to warn of the dangers ahead — only to be dismissed (as Paton does) by the current generation of columnists and political observers. They are so stuck in the quagmire of the ANC’s political paradigm that they are unable to read the trends, or the tea leaves.

In one of the most patronising columns I have read, Paton generalises about black voters, claims to speak for them, and implies that they are not yet ready for nonracialism (although it is a core value of our constitution). Any party that firmly defends and applies nonracialism, she argues, must of necessity forfeit the votes of black South Africans.

According to Paton, the race of a leader is the overriding quality required to attract the votes of black South Africans — as if leadership skills, policy clarity, integrity and competence mean nothing at all. There can be no other basis for asserting that Mmusi Maimane’s departure from the party has destroyed our chances of attracting black votes. It might surprise Paton to learn that the DA attracted three times the number of new black voters under my leadership than it did under Maimane’s.

It is important for the historical record to repeat, for the umpteenth time, that Maimane was not “removed”. The entire federal executive asked him to remain. He chose to go (and subsequently told me his choice was a consequence of being “wrongly advised”). It would be interesting to know by whom.

Leadership, that most elusive combination of qualities, matters, and its lack, soon manifests in myriad ways throughout an organisation (while its presence, despite its exceptional impact, is barely noticed).

To think (as Paton does) that it is possible to build the “rational centre” by making the DA more like the ANC, to beat the ANC in an election, is absurd. It is these irrationalities we need to dispense with to build a truly rational centre.

Let us learn some rational lessons from Africa. Liberation parties, which all became fiefdoms of patronage, looting and corruption, eventually crumble. The big test for each of these countries is the quality of the alternative. It is our job to retain a values-based core of excellence as the alternative for SA. If, as Paton implies, black people won’t be attracted by these qualities, then it is game over anyway. I am not so pessimistic.

SA will one day, more slowly and painfully than I had hoped, learn the lesson that nonracialism, the rule of law, a capable state and a societal culture of personal accountability, are indispensable to a successful country.

The DA exists for all South Africans to keep these values alive, even if most of the current generation of political analysts are unable to understand this.

Helen Zille

Chair, DA federal council

