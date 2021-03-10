LETTER: Peter Matlare was a trailblazer who shared a name with a king

Exactly 115 years ago this week the seeds of what became one of the defining battles in SA history were sown. After the introduction of the Natal poll tax, King Bhambatha kaMancinza took note of the general opposition to the tax by black citizens and led the protest that culminated in the Bambatha Rebellion.

Many years later another trailblazer was born and shared a name with the famed king. Bambatha Peter Matlare — who has tragically succumbed to Covid-19 — became a trailblazer who was transcendent and transformational in equal measure. As a member of the group of black professionals who rose to leadership across the public and private sectors, Matlare left a business leadership legacy noted for its unusual diversity.

As the CEO of Primedia and then group CEO of the SABC during the times of its transition from a mouthpiece of the previous government to a credible, sustainable broadcasting business, Matlare showed an ability to master the business of media in a manner few have matched since. When he moved to Vodacom to head its strategy, Matlare exhibited unique versatility in navigating different business environments.

As traditional telecoms companies made the tentative transition into communications and broadcasting businesses, Matlare’s insights into the world of broadcasting became a trump card for Vodacom. When Tiger Brands poached him and elevated him to CEO he was to lead it during its period of great transition, where expansions into Africa and beyond were initiated and executed.

The inherited sins of old — particularly in relation to the bread cartel and the Adcock Ingram business dilemmas, which hit the headlines just before Matlare was appointed to Tiger Brands in 2008 — tested his business acumen and leadership resolve in ways that would have left many a man less committed to carrying on. But just like the Bambatha of a century before him, Matlare was able to summon the collective insights and lessons learnt previously into a leadership arsenal that proved valuable and handy to the Absa group as it looked for a champion to assist it through its transition into the African region and away from Barclays. Such was Matlare’s capacity and capability, he commanded a ship within Absa’s stable that generated more than a quarter of the group’s R40bn revenue.

His untimely loss has come as a shock to the Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals (Absip), whose efforts to transform the financial services sector resonated with Matlare’s own mission to transform the various organisations he was tasked to lead.

Absip would like to pass its sincere condolences to Nomvula Matlare and the rest of the Matlare family during this difficult time. We hope they find comfort in the realisation that during his six decades on earth Peter left a legacy of change that will live in the national consciousness for many years to come.

Polo Leteka Radebe

Absip president

