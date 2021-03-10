LETTER: Business principles must apply to municipalities

Surely unfunded municipal councils — and the local government ministry — must insist that these councils cut the expenditure to be equal to or less than the expected income? (“Councils still adopt budgets with spending set higher than income,” March 9).

If they don’t accept this responsibility they should be forced to resign. That’s the reality of running a business. Our municipalities must be run on the same principle.

Nick Green

Kenilworth

