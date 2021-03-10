Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Business principles must apply to municipalities

If they don’t accept this responsibility they should be forced to resign

10 March 2021 - 16:24
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
Surely unfunded municipal councils — and the local government ministry — must insist that these councils cut the expenditure to be equal to or less than the expected income? (“Councils still adopt budgets with spending set higher than income,” March 9).

If they don’t accept this responsibility they should be forced to resign. That’s the reality of running a business. Our municipalities must be run on the same principle.

Nick Green
Kenilworth

Councils still adopt budgets with spending set higher than income

The adoption of unfunded budgets is a contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act
National
1 day ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: Election unlikely to be postponed unless Malema gets his way

Those arguing for rescheduling are hoping their diminishing fortunes will be reversed
Opinion
1 month ago

Governance failures in municipalities must be stopped, says Cyril Ramaphosa

‘Many municipalities are ill-equipped to take on the responsibilities expected of them,’ the president says
National
3 months ago

Municipalities get green light to develop power projects

Amendments offer a lifeline to councils, which rely on income from providing utilities
National
4 months ago

Cash-strapped Tshwane agrees to pay workers R300m in salary benchmarking agreement

The decision is likely to put an extra strain on the metro’s finances that are already feeling the effect of the national lockdown
National
6 months ago

LETTER: Discipline errant municipalities with pro rata cuts

Financial steps are needed to resolve the problem of councils whose audits reflect poor management
Opinion
8 months ago

