LETTER: Dismissing a pregnant employee is risky

09 March 2021 - 17:30
Picture: 123RF/PHONLAWAT CHAICHEEVINLIKIT

It is archaic that 40 countries can dismiss women for being pregnant (“It is 2021 and women are still being fired for being pregnant”, March 8).

In SA it is both unfair and illegal, yet my experience has been that many employers still look for alternate ways to dismiss pregnant employees. It is still rife in this modern age.

The various labour court cases have shown us that labour judges are alert to this issue and often get to the bottom of the real reason for the dismissal.

Employers are warned that a dismissed employee who is pregnant should be seen as a red flag. Unless the dismissal is done properly with very good, real merit for the dismissal, it will be deemed to be unfair, and the employee will be reinstated, with damages.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA deputy employment & labour spokesperson

1 day ago

Two cost-effective health measures to save mothers and newborns

While global maternal deaths have decreased, much more can be done
1 month ago

Should Covid vaccines be mandatory at work?

A few companies have introduced ‘no jab, no job’ policies, but it is unclear if such steps are lawful
4 weeks ago

