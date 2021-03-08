LETTER: Message received: it’s OK to do anything as the law has no teeth

The rule of law is a fundamental component of a working and genuine democracy, and part of the rule of law is holding people accountable for their actions or omissions. If there is no accountability, people can do what they like. And it seems to me that this is precisely what we have in SA.

Every day the news media report more instances of corruption and flagrant abuses of position and power. And with few exceptions, but for the interventions of NGOs and private organisations, not many of the perpetrators have been brought to book. The message this sends to the man in the street is that it’s OK to do anything because the law has no teeth. Little wonder we have political office bearers refusing to respect the rule of law by choosing not to respect the summonses served upon them to appear at the Zondo commission.

It is time for the president to put his foot down and take whatever steps are necessary to bring order and the rule of law back to this failing democracy and state. It is clear that the interests of the ANC do not align with the interests of SA, and it is high time the president takes it upon himself to do what is right and put the country first.

Whatever the cost may be, it will be markedly cheaper than what the failure to uphold and enforce the law is costing this country at present.

Geoff Mansell

Parkwood

