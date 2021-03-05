LETTER: Opposition MPs benefit from conducting their own oversight visits

Lawson Naidoo first exposes the problem in his excellent article and then gives some suggestions as to how oversight can be more effective (“MPs must be equipped to fulfil constitutional mandates, not just party manifestos,” March 4).

As an insider and an opposition MP, I find the tyranny of numbers a constant battle. The governing party tries its utmost to behave like an American football team by blocking every attempt to get to the truth.

In essence, I find it a lot more functional for DA MPs to conduct their own oversight investigations and visits. I have developed a constant call-out to the public through various radio stations to come to me with their complaints about the department of employment and labour. Through exposing the department via these complaints, we are finding the oversight to be a lot more functional.

It is vital for the public to remain involved and active. They will find the various DA MPs within each portfolio are effective investigators of citizens’ complaints. It is also functional to have access to the auditor-general’s office. The reality is that every person who deals with the government must be alert and must be active enough to raise an alarm when necessary.

Michael Bagraim, MP, DA employment and labour spokesperson

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.