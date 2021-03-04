Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Leave process of rolling out Covid-19 vaccines to experts, not government

Only the medical aid funds and private hospitals can do it

04 March 2021 - 12:31
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

We need  to vaccinate 45-million adults by the end of the 2020. There are 300 days left, which means 150,000 jabs per day.

If anyone thinks the government can achieve this, they haven't been paying attention over the last 20 years. Only the medical aid funds and private hospitals can do it.

The government should procure the vaccines and set up a national database to monitor the rollout, but leave the process to the medical funds and private hospitals that have the competence and networks.

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Police seize fake Covid-19 vaccines at Germiston warehouse

Interpol secretary-general Jürgen Stock says raids in SA and China 'tip of the iceberg' in Covid-19 vaccine-related crime
National
15 hours ago

Plan to test unused AstraZeneca vaccines shelved

Limited resources and time constraint behind decision to shelve implementation study of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine
National
8 hours ago

Austria and Denmark, tired of EU pace, look to Israel for vaccines

The two countries have formed an alliance with Israel as other EU members turn directly to pharmaceutical firms
World
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PAUL HOFFMAN: John Hlophe guilty of poor ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Will pragmatism prevail in ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
PETER BRUCE: Poor chicken industry, from a sweet ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Small big-men Zuma and Malema ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ALLAN SECCOMBE: Gwede Mantashe’s rosy picture ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Big US meatpackers announce Covid-19 jab plans

World / Americas

SA faces vaccine shortage for winter

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.