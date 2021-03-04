LETTER: Leave process of rolling out Covid-19 vaccines to experts, not government

We need to vaccinate 45-million adults by the end of the 2020. There are 300 days left, which means 150,000 jabs per day.

If anyone thinks the government can achieve this, they haven't been paying attention over the last 20 years. Only the medical aid funds and private hospitals can do it.

The government should procure the vaccines and set up a national database to monitor the rollout, but leave the process to the medical funds and private hospitals that have the competence and networks.

Willem Cronje

Cape Town

