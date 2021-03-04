Opinion / Letters

LETTER: It will never happen

Most accurate new name for SA is the Land Where Nothing Happens

04 March 2021 - 14:21
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS

It is time we faced the ultimate name change challenge. Forget the Eastern Cape, it’s time to change the name of the country. Several options spring to mind, but perhaps the most accurate is the Land Where Nothing Happens.

Jacob Zuma will never go jail, Ace Magashule will never stand down (voluntarily or by force), load-shedding will never end as long as Gwede Mantashe refuses to accept renewable energy as a viable alternative (add to that, no new nuclear power plants will be built), National Health Insurance will never happen.

Accountability in local government to stop the malfeasance will never happen, the Durban GO! urban transport project will never happen, the Post Office will never be turned around, SAA will never fly again (nor will the bailouts ever stop), the Judicial Service Commission will never suspend John Hlophe. The list just goes on and on.

The only question that remains is when the country’s name will be changed. Simple. It will never happen.

Chris Powell, Kloof

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Small big-men Zuma and Malema cling on to the illusion of informal power

What safer place for the EFF leader to be than back in the arms of the man he once called ‘our father’?
Opinion
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Mkhwebane’s ouster may split ANC

The Magashule faction in the ANC caucus is unlikely to vote for the removal of Mkhwebane, even if this is a caucus position, given her usefulness in ...
Opinion
11 hours ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Cyril’s hand strengthens, as RET faction flounders

What is critical for Ramaphosa, if he indeed wants a second term, is that he delivers more speedily on the vaccine rollout
Opinion
1 day ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Small big-men Zuma and Malema cling on to the illusion of informal power

What safer place for the EFF leader to be than back in the arms of the man he once called ‘our father’?
Opinion
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Mkhwebane’s ouster may split ANC

The Magashule faction in the ANC caucus is unlikely to vote for the removal of Mkhwebane, even if this is a caucus position, given her usefulness in ...
Opinion
11 hours ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Cyril’s hand strengthens, as RET faction flounders

What is critical for Ramaphosa, if he indeed wants a second term, is that he delivers more speedily on the vaccine rollout
Opinion
1 day ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Small big-men Zuma and Malema cling on to the illusion of informal power

What safer place for the EFF leader to be than back in the arms of the man he once called ‘our father’?
Opinion
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Mkhwebane’s ouster may split ANC

The Magashule faction in the ANC caucus is unlikely to vote for the removal of Mkhwebane, even if this is a caucus position, given her usefulness in ...
Opinion
11 hours ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Cyril’s hand strengthens, as RET faction flounders

What is critical for Ramaphosa, if he indeed wants a second term, is that he delivers more speedily on the vaccine rollout
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PAUL HOFFMAN: John Hlophe guilty of poor ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Will pragmatism prevail in ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
PETER BRUCE: Poor chicken industry, from a sweet ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Small big-men Zuma and Malema ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ALLAN SECCOMBE: Gwede Mantashe’s rosy picture ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Third wave may force Momentum Metropolitan to raise provisions again

Companies / Financial Services

Chair of SA Private Practitioners’ Forum, Chris Archer, dies

National

The day the music died for Musica

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.