LETTER: It will never happen

It is time we faced the ultimate name change challenge. Forget the Eastern Cape, it’s time to change the name of the country. Several options spring to mind, but perhaps the most accurate is the Land Where Nothing Happens.

Jacob Zuma will never go jail, Ace Magashule will never stand down (voluntarily or by force), load-shedding will never end as long as Gwede Mantashe refuses to accept renewable energy as a viable alternative (add to that, no new nuclear power plants will be built), National Health Insurance will never happen.

Accountability in local government to stop the malfeasance will never happen, the Durban GO! urban transport project will never happen, the Post Office will never be turned around, SAA will never fly again (nor will the bailouts ever stop), the Judicial Service Commission will never suspend John Hlophe. The list just goes on and on.

The only question that remains is when the country’s name will be changed. Simple. It will never happen.

Chris Powell, Kloof

