LETTER: Failure of government

Alas, the rosy hopes of Trevor Kamoto are unlikely to materialise (“Expropriation Bill offers blacks relief from exclusion”, March 1). Instead, after a quarter of a century can we rather plead with government to act effectively?

For many years journalist Allister Sparks and many others pointed out that enormous areas of state-owned and controlled land are occupied and used with no legal security of tenure for individuals. This situation must be rectified.

Of course, the apparent vested rights of chiefs, traditional leaders and others need to be addressed. But with no political will to tackle the situation seriously and effectively, we limp along in a time warp.

Yet again, the government’s inability to embrace reality results in a failure to serve the interests of our people.

Kevin Gill

Sandton

