LETTER: A new labour threshold

04 March 2021 - 14:25
People should be aware that chapter 2 of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act has been curtailed from March 1 for those employees earning in excess of the threshold set by the labour ministry.

This threshold is the sum of R17,633.03 per month. Those employees earning in excess of this amount will be excluded from the ordinary hours of work, overtime, compressed working week, averaging of hours of work, meal intervals, daily and weekly rest periods, and extra pay for work on Sundays.

The benefits to employers are enormous, and should be taken into account when appointing staff earning in excess of that threshold. Sometimes it is worthwhile increasing the employee’s salary beyond the threshold so as to make the employment relationship easier to structure.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA labour spokesperson

SAA pilots lose appeal bid to have lockout deemed unlawful

SAA's business rescue practitioners said this sent a strong message to litigants that litigation without merit will not be tolerated
National
2 hours ago

Continuing rise of miners rests on speedy action by regulators and Transnet

State's coffers will keep filling up if it facilitates the private sector's competitiveness
Opinion
22 hours ago

Uber class action in SA could affect entire gig economy, says law firm

Legal challenge involving as many as 20,000 Uber drivers planned in SA
Companies
20 hours ago

