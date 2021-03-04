LETTER: A new labour threshold

People should be aware that chapter 2 of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act has been curtailed from March 1 for those employees earning in excess of the threshold set by the labour ministry.

This threshold is the sum of R17,633.03 per month. Those employees earning in excess of this amount will be excluded from the ordinary hours of work, overtime, compressed working week, averaging of hours of work, meal intervals, daily and weekly rest periods, and extra pay for work on Sundays.

The benefits to employers are enormous, and should be taken into account when appointing staff earning in excess of that threshold. Sometimes it is worthwhile increasing the employee’s salary beyond the threshold so as to make the employment relationship easier to structure.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA labour spokesperson

