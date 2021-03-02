LETTER: Yes, China did perform a miracle

The Bloomberg report Business Day published on February 25 (“Xi Jinping calls his fight against poverty in China a miracle”) distorted and misinterpreted China’s achievements in poverty alleviation, in disregard of the facts.

It is a fact recognised by the international community, including SA, that China has scored a complete victory in its fight against extreme poverty, creating another miracle that will go down in history. Despite a pandemic the likes of which has not been seen in a century, and devastating floods, China has managed to achieve its poverty-alleviation goals as scheduled, lifting nearly 100-million rural people out of abject poverty.

China has also realised the poverty-reduction goals set out in the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule. Among the total world population brought out of poverty in this period, 70% is from China. UN secretary-general António Guterres has said China has made the biggest contribution to global poverty reduction.

Rita Ozoemena, a scholar at the University of Johannesburg, believes China has scored a series of great achievements in improving people’s livelihood and reducing poverty. China truly puts people first and strives for the well-being of the people.

Without the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, and the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China with general secretary Xi Jinping at its core, China’s fight against poverty would not have achieved a complete victory. This is an undeniable fact.

Since its founding the party has made the pursuit of the happiness of the people and rejuvenation of the nation its original mission, and has united and led the Chinese people in a long and arduous struggle to create a better life. In the past eight years Xi Jinping has provided relentless personal guidance for poverty-alleviation efforts.

He has presided over seven central conferences on poverty alleviation, conducted more than 50 on-site investigations on poverty-reduction efforts, and visited 14 contiguous poverty-stricken areas. During the same period, more than 1,800 party members have sacrificed their lives in the fight against poverty.

The draft proposal for the 14th five-year plan, adopted at the fifth plenary session of the 19th party central committee at the end of 2020, for the first time, called for “more substantial progress in achieving common prosperity for all people”, which embodies the Communist Party of China's people-centred development philosophy.

That is why the party enjoys the broad and firm support of the Chinese people. According to a 13-year survey by Harvard University, Chinese people’s satisfaction rate with the party and government is more than 93% and rising. With over 90-million members, the party will continue to work for a better life for the Chinese people.

Actions speak louder than words. Prejudices mislead and hurt others as well as oneself. We sincerely welcome the SA media reporting on China in an objective and unbiased manner. Respecting facts and preventing the spread of fallacies is the professional, ethical responsibility of any serious and reputable media practitioner.

The Chinese embassy in SA is ready to continue its co-operation with Business Day to present a true and objective picture of China to the SA people.

Ping Du

Spokesperson, Chinese embassy in SA

