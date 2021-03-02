LETTER: Government of national unity needs to happen now

I have often promoted the concept of a government of national unity in SA on this platform. The urgency and necessity of such a government has never been more critical for the economic and social survival of our country and its fatigued citizens.

A united ANC deservedly and honourably won the struggle for democracy but is disgracefully, criminally and fatally failing in the battle to protect, preserve and promote our constitution and the required advancement of the wellbeing of our nation.

No amount of glossy words, rose-tinted glasses and doublespeak can hide the fact that our country is politically, socially and economically in dire straits, or that the increasingly incompetent, corrupt and fractured ANC-led government is the cause. It is time to break the mould.

DA leader John Steenhuisen’s talk of a coalition is therefore to be welcomed and supported. Despite former leader Mmusi Maimane’s criticism — though his comments on the DA’s inexplicable and ill-judged attitude towards race are valid — and Helen Zille’s previous comments that there is only one ANC and that is the “bad” ANC, we desperately need our best politicians from across the political party spectrum and our best business and civil society leaders to take control of this country and manage it.

A government of national unity is not a new concept. In the final paragraph of his recent autobiography Denis Worrall suggested, for example, that the DA should “throw its considerable intellectual weight behind Ramaphosa and his supporters” and thereby accelerate the split in the ANC, to be part of and play a much-needed role in the national government.

Steenhuisen’s call for a 2024 coalition is appropriate but it needs to happen now, before the ANC inflicts irreparable damage to our country.

David Gant, Kenilworth

