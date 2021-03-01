LETTER: Fair wage is necessary but do not mandate minimum pay

I read with interest Robert Stone's comment on reducing the minimum wage and allowing companies to dismiss people without having to refer the issue to a third party (“Reforms that will help the economy,” February 26).

In my opinion, more people would be employed in SA if our labour laws were not so draconian. I have ties with a US organisation and they will terminate the employment of a person without having to give warnings, coaching to improve performance or having to worry about people appealing to a body like the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration and taking up an inordinate amount of management time.

We have a current situation at a nonprofit organisation where I am treasurer. The minimum wage has increased with effect from March 1, but we rely on corporate donations for finance, and with the business downturn experienced in 2020, we will not be getting the same amount of money as we did last year.

Our board now sits with a dilemma, because salaries are the major part of the budget and a decision will have to be taken to trim other expenses (which is not easy) or downsize our staff complement. If it is the latter there will be another person joining the ranks of the unemployed.

I believe we need to pay a fair wage but not be bound by legislation to pay a minimum wage.

