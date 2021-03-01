Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Expropriation Bill offers blacks relief from exclusion

Bill will ensure black South Africans will have access to land, wealth and dignity

01 March 2021 - 17:58
Picture: 123RF/ZYCH
Picture: 123RF/ZYCH

I am a 30-year-old black South African male. For the most part of our existence, we as black people have been forced to beg to be part of the mainstream economy. The main cause of this is the fact that a large number of us have no access to capital, which is closely linked to land.

We cannot build houses for ourselves and our families without being subjected to brutal capitalist elements of the banking system, which is determined to put us into debt. We cannot sustain ourselves by planting our own food, herbs and other plants because we have no access to land.

When passed, the Expropriation Bill will ensure black South Africans, who make up the majority of this country's population, will have access to land, wealth, and ultimately dignity. 

Trevor Kamoto
Via e-mail

LETTER: Expropriation Bill will destroy SA

Authorities have no right, and should not be allowed or be able, to take any land
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Youth not behind Expropriation Bill

If passed, the younger generation will have to move to another, more prosperous country
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Expropriation Bill is not a land issue

The bill and its constitutional amendment is a danger to every South African who owns or aspires to own property
Opinion
6 days ago

Government pushing to finalise land restitution claims, says Mboweni

State targets 1,409 restitution claims at a cost of R9.3bn over the next three years to achieve redress and equitable access to land
National
4 days ago

LETTER: Expropriation Bill does nothing to allay fears of investors

The service of a notice of expropriation should be stayed until any court process is resolved
Opinion
1 week ago

