LETTER: Expropriation Bill offers blacks relief from exclusion

I am a 30-year-old black South African male. For the most part of our existence, we as black people have been forced to beg to be part of the mainstream economy. The main cause of this is the fact that a large number of us have no access to capital, which is closely linked to land.

We cannot build houses for ourselves and our families without being subjected to brutal capitalist elements of the banking system, which is determined to put us into debt. We cannot sustain ourselves by planting our own food, herbs and other plants because we have no access to land.

When passed, the Expropriation Bill will ensure black South Africans, who make up the majority of this country's population, will have access to land, wealth, and ultimately dignity.

Trevor Kamoto

Via e-mail

