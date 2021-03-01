Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Business Day climate change poser

01 March 2021 - 17:36
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Bjorn Lomborg's article on climate change alarmism refers ("Why Joe Biden’s climate alarmism is almost entirely wrong", January 24).

I could not believe it when I chanced upon another article by the same commentator in your print edition of February 26 ("Climate change: solutions might be worse than the problem", February 25).

And then there was Bernard Benson's letter casting doubt on the efficacy of “renewables” ("Energy lessons to be learnt", February 28).

Having given up ages ago on ever finding any balance in your rag on the climate change industry I had to pause for a minute to work out what could be afoot.

At first thought I was dreaming, but on pinching myself twice, there they were in black and white! Perhaps Business Day has indeed undergone a Damascene conversion.

Colin Flockhart
Cape Town

Why Joe Biden’s climate alarmism is almost entirely wrong

The new president is right to highlight the problem but he has to tackle it in a different way
Opinion
1 month ago

Climate change: solutions might be worse than the problem

Expecting nations to stop using cheap fossil-fuel energy won’t succeed. We need innovation
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Energy lessons to be learnt

Solar arrays blight the landscape while nuclear energy is associated with armaments and destruction
Opinion
1 day ago

