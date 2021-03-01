LETTER: Business Day climate change poser

Bjorn Lomborg's article on climate change alarmism refers ("Why Joe Biden’s climate alarmism is almost entirely wrong", January 24).

I could not believe it when I chanced upon another article by the same commentator in your print edition of February 26 ("Climate change: solutions might be worse than the problem", February 25).

And then there was Bernard Benson's letter casting doubt on the efficacy of “renewables” ("Energy lessons to be learnt", February 28).

Having given up ages ago on ever finding any balance in your rag on the climate change industry I had to pause for a minute to work out what could be afoot.

At first thought I was dreaming, but on pinching myself twice, there they were in black and white! Perhaps Business Day has indeed undergone a Damascene conversion.

Colin Flockhart

Cape Town

