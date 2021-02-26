Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Were wage-bill promises legally informed?

The unions may have the upper-hand by using the government’s own laws to challenge the minister’s statement

26 February 2021 - 16:48
Finance minister Tito Mbowen present his 2021 budget in parliament, Cape Town on February 24 2021. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE
Finance minister Tito Mbowen present his 2021 budget in parliament, Cape Town on February 24 2021. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE

I assume our finance minister took proper and cogent legal labour advice before making the announcement on the proposition to moderate wage hikes below inflation in the coming financial years (“Mboweni sticks to hard line on public service salaries”, February 24). 

It is certainly correct that the country cannot afford any increase whatsoever, let alone a moderate one, but this is a situation in which increases are governed by collective bargaining and, indeed, by our Labour Relations Act.

This might be another situation in which the unions have an upper-hand by using the government’s own laws to challenge the minister’s statement. Necessity might not be a strong enough argument to overcome the lack of consultation and negotiation. 

Affordability is not the only exercise. It is common knowledge and trite law that court decisions are taken by assessing not only the merits but the procedure used in coming to the final decision.

At face value it does appear that the procedure is lacking in these circumstances.  The embarrassment of having to force the finance minister to start negotiations afresh is absolutely typical of how the governing party behaves.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA shadow deputy employment and labour minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: SA must put more resources into small businesses and co-operatives

If we are to succeed in this economic recovery plan we need to work together
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: Expropriation Bill will destroy SA

Authorities have no right, and should not be allowed or be able, to take any land
Opinion
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JONNY STEINBERG: Ramaphosa’s sense of reality ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
DUMA GQUBULE: Public sector wage bill savings ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: In the footsteps of Zuma with ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Corporate tax cut could have ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
Steinhoff case helps courts to get clarity on ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.