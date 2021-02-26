Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Expropriation Bill will destroy SA

Authorities have no right, and should not be allowed or be able, to take any land

26 February 2021 - 16:08
Picture: 123RF/LOES KIEBOOM

The Expropriation Bill is senseless and will destroy SA and its people if it becomes law. No government has the right to take my valuable rights away from me, to take the house I paid for or the pension I worked for.

If the state takes land because it is not being used, it will cause a total collapse of the economy. The authorities have no right and should not be allowed or be able to take any land, homes or pension funds.

It will take decades to resolve disputes in our courts over such senseless acts of expropriation without compensation.

Callie Calitz
Nelspruit

