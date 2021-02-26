LETTER: Expropriation Bill will destroy SA

The Expropriation Bill is senseless and will destroy SA and its people if it becomes law. No government has the right to take my valuable rights away from me, to take the house I paid for or the pension I worked for.

If the state takes land because it is not being used, it will cause a total collapse of the economy. The authorities have no right and should not be allowed or be able to take any land, homes or pension funds.

It will take decades to resolve disputes in our courts over such senseless acts of expropriation without compensation.

Callie Calitz

Nelspruit

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.