LETTER: Tariffs see metal industry closing its doors

Some day, perhaps someone will see the light and save an already struggling industry

23 February 2021 - 15:42
You can write one article after another on the tariffs issue, and we can discuss it and send petitions against it, as we do, but still the situation remains the same (“Peter Bruce: Bend the knee and smite your rivals for an easy ride”, February 17).

Metal Recyclers Association members even paid for legal advice, but nothing has helped. I hope someone, some day, will see the light and save an already struggling industry, because its demise affects us all. The industry is closing its doors, and jobs are being lost.

George Honiball
Industrial Metal Merchants

