LETTER: Matric exams or developing skills?

I am concerned by the huge amount of publicity given to matriculation results, understandable though this is. Matriculation literally means achieving a standard that meets the requirements for admission to some university courses, in contrast to a school-leaving certificate, which is required for some technical, teaching, nursing or other training.

I wrote my matric in 1950. When I was at school, we had an art master who insisted the lucky boys were those who failed matric. His (tongue-in-cheek?) point was that they were forced to consider career choices with more direct practical applications in technical, teaching, nursing or other careers.

What schools need to focus on is developing skills of reading, writing and speaking, and encouraging curiosity, a love of learning and acquiring social skills. Parading exam results in a competitive way distorts.

Mark Henning, Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime phone number.