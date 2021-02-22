LETTER: What is motivating the ‘meddling MEC’?

Peter Sullivan’s letter apropos the “MEC’s meddling hands” — referring to coal mining and the Mabola Protected Environment (MPE), a strategic water resource area — correctly reminds us of the infamous and deceitful decision of former environment and mining ministers that was later set aside by the Constitutional Court (“Minor politician’s meddling hands”, February 17).

In 2018 Vusumuzi Shongwe, MEC for land & environmental affairs in Mpumalanga, tried unsuccessfully to derail the legal process. Apparently he has now reappeared, again trying to revoke the protected status of the relevant part of the MPE. Why? What motivation emerged?

Surely it is legally incompetent for a province, never mind a provincial councillor, to purport to override a valid declaration of a protected environment made under a national statute passed by the SA parliament?

Kevin Gill

Sandton

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.