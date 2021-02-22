Opinion / Letters

LETTER: What is motivating the ‘meddling MEC’?

Vusumuzi Shongwe flies in the face of a statute to safeguard the Mabola Protected Environment

22 February 2021 - 16:21
The Mabola Protected Environment. Picture: FLICKR
The Mabola Protected Environment. Picture: FLICKR

Peter Sullivan’s letter apropos the “MEC’s meddling hands” — referring to coal mining and the Mabola Protected Environment (MPE), a strategic water resource area — correctly reminds us of the infamous and deceitful decision of former environment and mining ministers that was later set aside by the Constitutional Court (“Minor politician’s meddling hands”, February 17).

In 2018 Vusumuzi Shongwe, MEC for land & environmental affairs in Mpumalanga, tried unsuccessfully to derail the legal process. Apparently he has now reappeared, again trying to revoke the protected status of the relevant part of the MPE. Why? What motivation emerged?

Surely it is legally incompetent for a province, never mind a provincial councillor, to purport to override a valid declaration of a protected environment made under a national statute passed by the SA parliament?

Kevin Gill
Sandton

