LETTER: Zuma must be given an orange jumpsuit

Former president Jacob Zuma’s decision to defy the Zondo commission and Constitutional Court order was a brave but stupid move by a man who was the custodian of the very constitution he is now disregarding.

Clearly Zuma has no respect for the rule of law — he thinks SA is his Nkandla homestead where he can do as he pleases. Unfortunately, far too many people defend him as if he is above the law.

SA is no longer a young democracy; it therefore cannot afford to tolerate Zuma’s actions. Our courts need to make an example of him so we can regain the confidence of the world.

If need be, Zuma must go to prison, otherwise SA will be seen as a banana republic because of one man.

Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.