LETTER: Zuma must be given an orange jumpsuit

17 February 2021 - 15:40
Former president Jacob Zuma on his third day before the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture on July 17 2019. Picture: SOWETAN/THULANI MBELE
Former president Jacob Zuma’s decision to defy the Zondo commission and Constitutional Court order was a brave but stupid move by a man who was the custodian of the very constitution he is now disregarding.

Clearly Zuma has no respect for the rule of law — he thinks SA is his Nkandla homestead where he can do as he pleases. Unfortunately, far too many people defend him as if he is above the law.

SA is no longer a young democracy; it therefore cannot afford to tolerate Zumas actions. Our courts need to make an example of him so we can regain the confidence of the world.

If need be, Zuma must go to prison, otherwise SA will be seen as a banana republic because of one man.

Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein

NATASHA MARRIAN: Zuma will bend — as always

Defying the Constitutional Court is low, even for Zuma, but he will eventually concede; he always does
10 hours ago

TOM EATON: Why Zuma cannot, and will not, go to prison

If the former president falls, it will be onto a Lilo in the fire-pool at Nkandla
1 day ago

CARTOON: Jacob Zuma: wanted for contempt

Tuesday, February 16 2021
1 day ago

