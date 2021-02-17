Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Loyal to the corrupt, not SA

17 February 2021 - 15:29
Picture: 123RF/ Zendograph
Picture: 123RF/ Zendograph

The concept of democracy is a sophisticated one that has come to us through the sacrifices of many thoughtful thinkers, some of whom paid with their lives — the ultimate private property — for their temerity in advancing their views.

The initial enthusiasm with which thinkers such as Edmund Burke welcomed the events in France in 1789 and the cry of “liberty, equality and fraternity” was quickly doused by the events in France and Santo Domingo, now Haiti.

Burke was elected an MP to represent the electors of Bristol, a “pocket borough” at a time of great endemic corruption in Britain. He soon realised that as an MP he primarily owed loyalty to Britain as a whole, not the boobies who might then be the leading characters in the fissiparous groupings of Tories and Whigs.

Here in SA we have been regaled with evidence before the state capture commission from a local MP to the effect that, unlike Burke, her loyalty is not to SA, nor to the constitution, but to the boobies who lead her party.

Posterity will condemn in the strongest terms such an approach to membership of the House of Assembly, and her example will be used by future authors of textbooks on constitutionalism when they dissect the causes of the failure of the extremely tenuous concept of democracy in SA.

Errol Callaghan, Goodwood

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Solicitor-general embarks on revamp of state attorney’s office

The fragmented office lacks central co-ordination and has been implicated in widespread corruption
National
23 hours ago

EDITORIAL: ANC: the moment has arrived — for Ramaphosa

The party’s and country’s leader has to show that he is not a lame-duck president
Opinion
1 day ago

Jacob Zuma’s defiance may land him in jail

Zondo to ask for contempt of court order after former president ignores state capture summons
National
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JOHN DLUDLU: Ramaphosa tries to be upbeat but ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
African Bank’s glass ceiling has shattered its ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: ANC: the moment has arrived — for ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
MAMOKETE LIJANE: Treasury’s cash haul calls for ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Global markets are partying like it’s ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Ramaphosa speech torn apart as parties turn up the pressure

National

LETTER: ANC split only solution

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Lord help us if ANC governs forever

Opinion / Letters

ANC top six leaders to meet Zuma over refusal to testify at Zondo commission

National

Jacob Zuma’s defiance may land him in jail

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.