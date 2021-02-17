LETTER: Failure ensured by neoliberalism

Dividing and splitting the ANC was a project of the apartheid regime and its sympathisers. The National Party predicted the ANC would collapse within 20 years of liberation due to corruption.

What Derek Pryce failed to mention in his letter is that the ANC inherited a corrupt state and efforts to transform it were scuppered by its capture, and the capture of the ANC elite who became the mouthpiece and representatives of white monopoly capital (“ANC split only solution”, February 14).

This and a co-option policy called black economic empowerment (BEE) ensured that the neoliberal economic system remained intact. As did the essence and content of the corrupt state.

Pryce’s suggestion that the ANC must split from the Jacob Zuma camp is not a new proposition. It is a narrative that proponents of white monopoly capital and their servants and disciples in the ANC elite use to divert attention and protect the ill-gotten proceeds from neoliberalism and the capture of state policy.

The question that must be asked is why after 25 years of democracy the economy has not changed, apart from whites and their co-opted lieutenants becoming richer. The indigenous people of this land remain on the periphery of the economy.

The problem is not that the Zuma camp is corrupt. The economic status quo needs to be transformed into a people-oriented economic system that is biased towards the poor and working class.

Malusi Mogale,Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.