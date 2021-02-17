Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A failure, not a clinic

17 February 2021 - 15:12
Picture: 123RF/ PPRAPASS POOLSAB
It is concerning that the incomplete Khutsong Clinic in West Rand is hindering the delivery of health-care services to the community and has left a number of construction workers without jobs and money, as they were laid off without being paid. The construction of this clinic started in 2015, and in September 2019 the contractors abandoned the project, citing financial problems.

According to Gauteng infrastructure, development & property management MEC Tasneem Motara, the clinic was to be completed in March 2020. However, a recent visit to the clinic revealed it is still not complete, and the part that has been built is in a state of disrepair.   

If premier David Makhura is serious about delivering services to the people of Gauteng he would not allow his government to waste R53m of taxpayers’ money. A total of R65m was budgeted for the construction of the clinic. Given its current state, it is clear this budget will no longer be sufficient and the residents of Gauteng will be required to fork out more money to pay for the department of infrastructure development’s lack of expertise to ensure projects are completed on time and within budget.     

It is high time that Makhura starts to ensure consequence management takes place where MECs fail to ensure that their departments deliver on their mandates. Residents of Khutsong now have to commute to a neighbouring clinic to access health-care services, which few can afford given the negative economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.  

Alan Fuchs, MPL, DA Gauteng shadow infrastructure development & property management MEC

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

