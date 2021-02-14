LETTER: Lord help us if ANC governs forever

Whether he was serious or joking, former ANC president Jacob Zuma once said something profound: that his political party will “rule until Jesus returns”. I don’t believe Jesus will ever return, so I understood him to mean that the ANC will govern SA forever.

Bearing in mind that forever is a very long time, in simple terms what Zuma implied is that we, the people, have no choice but to live all of our lives with the corruption, incompetence and unaccountability of the ANC.

If this were to be, it would be sad indeed. In the middle of that one crisis (corruption) with his fingerprints all over it, another crisis (Covid-19) arrived, exposing our country’s underlying conditions and almost annihilating our already limping society.

By underlying conditions, I mean lack of financial resources, incapable and unprepared minds, and ailing infrastructure. In the process, Covid-19 confirmed beyond any reasonable doubt why the ANC cannot be trusted with power, political or otherwise.

Not that we have much alternative. As far as political leadership in SA is concerned, Kuyafana. Ngumgubo wengxowa enye. (It’s the same old flour from the same sack).

Where will future leadership with foresight come from post-Covid? Your guess is as good as mine. It is probably not yet born. Not that it matters. Remember the ANC will govern ngonaphakade (forever).

Mpumelelo Ncwadi

Cape Town

