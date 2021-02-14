Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Lord help us if ANC governs forever

14 February 2021 - 18:11
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/SANDILE NDLOVU

Whether he was serious or joking, former ANC president Jacob Zuma once said something profound: that his political party will “rule until Jesus returns”. I don’t believe Jesus will ever return, so I understood him to mean that the ANC will govern SA forever.

Bearing in mind that forever is a very long time, in simple terms what Zuma implied is that we, the people, have no choice but to live all of our lives with the corruption, incompetence and unaccountability of the ANC.

If this were to be, it would be sad indeed. In the middle of that one crisis (corruption) with his fingerprints all over it, another crisis (Covid-19) arrived, exposing our country’s underlying conditions and almost annihilating our already limping society.

By underlying conditions, I mean lack of financial resources, incapable and unprepared minds, and ailing infrastructure. In the process, Covid-19 confirmed beyond any reasonable doubt why the ANC cannot be trusted with power, political or otherwise.

Not that we have much alternative. As far as political leadership in SA is concerned, Kuyafana. Ngumgubo wengxowa enye. (It’s the same old flour from the same sack).

Where will future leadership with foresight come from post-Covid? Your guess is as good as mine. It is probably not yet born. Not that it matters. Remember the ANC will govern ngonaphakade (forever).

Mpumelelo Ncwadi
Cape Town

LETTER: The art of corruption, perfected

The ANC has honed the art of stealing ever since Madiba ran the first democratic government
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Call Zuma out, Mr President

Cyril Ramaphosa must prove he is against corruption
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: ANC has let down the poor

They have deprived the previously disadvantaged of a chance to succeed
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: Stay out of it, Ramaphosa

The president must take his cue from Biden on Trump in the Zuma matter
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: Peter Bruce’s bizarre reasoning hits record high

Bruce would do well to remember that various newspapers credited Mussolini with saving Italy from the far left and revitalising its economy
Opinion
6 days ago

