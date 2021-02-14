Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Attack on Botswana over death penalty shows bias

14 February 2021 - 18:22
Picture: 123RF/ SERGIY TRYAPITSYN
Picture: 123RF/ SERGIY TRYAPITSYN

The high commissioners of Britain, Canada and Australia saw fit to lecture Botswana on its use of capital punishment last Thursday. This reeks of neocolonialism. Have they ever considered lecturing Japan over the use of capital punishment?

The executions of two men convicted of murder in Botswana a week ago, both of which were for killing women, should be applauded. Botswana has once again demonstrated its intolerance of barbarism and savagery.

This should serve as a catalyst for countries that experience high levels of gruesome murders and inhumane abuse. Human rights should only be afforded to those who can be referred to as such.

The law enforcement authorities of Botswana cannot be criticised for the fervour with which they dispatch their duties in combating barbarism. They should be praised. It is Botswana’s sovereign right to retain capital punishment.

The erstwhile colonial masters risk alienating themselves from the Batswana with their unwarranted lectures.

Botswana’s law enforcement authorities continue to serve as a bulwark against anarchy and chaos. Capital punishment forms a critical element of that arsenal.

Tumelo Ralinala
Gauteng

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

CHRIS ROPER: Why populists love the death penalty

Populists offer a seductive — and reductive — picture of the death penalty. But it’s a poor substitute for finding a creative solution to society’s ...
Features
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JONNY STEINBERG: The bitter consequences of the ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
FRANS CRONJE: The cold, cruel reality of the ...
Opinion
3.
Why the expropriation bill is needed — and why it ...
Opinion
4.
WENDY LUHABE: African Bank owes public an ...
Opinion
5.
LETTER: Public servants wage deal was dishonest ...
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

After a 17-year hiatus, Donald Trump got his death penalty back

World / Americas

Saudi Arabia reforms death sentences for minors

World / Middle East

First federal execution in 17 years delayed by US judge

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.