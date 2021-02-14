LETTER: Attack on Botswana over death penalty shows bias

The high commissioners of Britain, Canada and Australia saw fit to lecture Botswana on its use of capital punishment last Thursday. This reeks of neocolonialism. Have they ever considered lecturing Japan over the use of capital punishment?

The executions of two men convicted of murder in Botswana a week ago, both of which were for killing women, should be applauded. Botswana has once again demonstrated its intolerance of barbarism and savagery.

This should serve as a catalyst for countries that experience high levels of gruesome murders and inhumane abuse. Human rights should only be afforded to those who can be referred to as such.

The law enforcement authorities of Botswana cannot be criticised for the fervour with which they dispatch their duties in combating barbarism. They should be praised. It is Botswana’s sovereign right to retain capital punishment.

The erstwhile colonial masters risk alienating themselves from the Batswana with their unwarranted lectures.

Botswana’s law enforcement authorities continue to serve as a bulwark against anarchy and chaos. Capital punishment forms a critical element of that arsenal.

Tumelo Ralinala

Gauteng

