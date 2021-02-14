LETTER: ANC split only solution

Like many South Africans I have been exhausted and sickened listening to the daily reports of corruption perpetrated by members of the governing ANC. I know major corruption has also taken place in the business community, but that is a subject requiring urgent action separate from that suggested below.

One critical requirement should be met if SA is ever to climb out of the cesspit in which we find ourselves — the ANC has to split.

The party is like a participant in a three-legged race, with one of the team being a corpse. It is spending far too much time and wasted effort trying to paper over obvious cracks in the organisation. Telling us all decisions are arrived at through consensus proves this when it is obvious to everyone that there are serious differences of opinion even within the national executive committee.

Former president Jacob Zuma and his incompetent and crooked followers, with the EFF, should form one grouping while the second would consist of honest and competent ANC members, of which there are many, especially among the younger generations.

The million dollar question is, who will have the courage to walk away from the ANC fold and precipitate the split. In this regard, the name of the party has been so badly sullied that it will be difficult for whoever remains under that umbrella to repair the damage.

SA has a maximum of three years for this ANC split to occur and for the realignment of political parties to be fully implemented, failing which the country will never be the great place it could and should be. We will prove to be yet another failed state on this African continent.

Derek Pryce

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.