LETTER: Sona 2021 — and so we shuffle on

In his state of the nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa touched on our needs: private-sector growth and investment, power, skills — local and foreign. But he failed to follow through.

Investors need confidence. The president should have assuaged fears of expropriation by stating that productive farms will not be taken, nor private homes and assets. He did not.

He should have invited private-sector tenders for the purchase of power stations to feed into the grid. This would reduce Eskom debt and facilitate competition. The limit on own-use generation should have been lifted to 50MW. Why have further deliberation?

Ramaphosa failed to lead. Skilled people should have been welcomed without regard to colour or nationality. We lack skills and entrepreneurs. We need skilled immigrants. There is no need for lists compiled by bureaucrats who cannot determine what future skills will be needed.

No such bold steps were taken. We shuffle on.

Willem Cronje

Cape Town

