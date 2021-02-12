LETTER: Promises made in the Sona, stay in the Sona

President Cyril Ramaphosa's reference in his state of the nation address (Sona) on the apparent success of the presidential employment stimulus programme was one of those announcements that look good when talking but don’t add up when investigating (“More than 430,000 jobs created in nearly four months, Ramaphosa says”, February 11).

First, these jobs are all within the civil service, yet we all know the civil service is bloated and should, in fact, be reduced by almost 50%.

Second, many of the individuals who have “benefited” are complaining that they haven’t been paid their salaries. There are numerous disputes about this and the terms and conditions of employment.

Third, individuals are complaining that the opportunities are only offered to certain connected individuals and very little training is done if a job is obtained.

Every year at the Sona promises are made with little change noted. For instance, there was a promise that the cabinet had set a target of 6-million work opportunities between 2014 and 2019. The numbers now tell us the change in the number of people employed during that period was about a sixth of the target.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA deputy shadow employment and labour minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.