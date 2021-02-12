LETTER: PPPs are a might-lose for SA taxpayers

Elena Ilkova’s opinion piece refers (“Project finance a win-win for government and investors”, February 9).

As an option for the financing of (more) public infrastructure, the author suggests project finance. What she does not explain is that such joint projects between government and private investors are structured as private-public partnerships (PPPs), which means the state remains the ultimate owner of the infrastructure.

The alternative would be to create private infrastructure ownership, which the SA government decided to do when it issued licences to MTN and Vodacom. The salient question to ask is how private investors mitigate their risks when they enter into relationships with governments that have proven to be incompetent in running infrastructure.

Let’s take the example of SA’s much-lauded renewable energy programme. If a private firm rolls out a wind farm under the programme, the revenue to refinance construction and debt service costs is based on electricity tariffs set for 20 years and guaranteed by government. In addition, the government guarantees to pay the tariff even when Eskom does not take the generated electricity.

Since the transmission and distribution part of the energy value chain is a public monopoly and, as a consequence, renewable energy producers have no alternative to using Eskom, they need to protect themselves against the economic arbitrariness that is implied in public monopoly structures.

Ilkova doesn’t actually say PPPs are a win-win for government and private investors, only that they can be. Perhaps her linguistic restraint stems from the fact that she knows PPP projects can fail, which immediately raises the question of who bears the costs of failure. And this is precisely the problem with PPP constructs. By definition, government and private investors cannot lose. Government representatives do not invest their own capital and therefore cannot suffer losses. The investor, in turn, can only lose if the government breaches its contract, which would be unreasonable to assume.

If the current, rapid, technological progress, for example in battery storage and small-scale solar generation, enables consumers to bypass the Eskom grid by self-generating energy more cheaply in a free-market setting, renewable electricity producers would have to face the economic realities and lower their prices. In a PPP scenario, on the other hand, government-guaranteed offtake prices must be paid regardless of market developments.

The financial risk that things do not develop as planned, which is the norm for projects lasting 20 years or more, lies solely with SA taxpayers. They will bear the cost in the form of higher Eskom tariffs, higher taxes, and higher public indebtedness, while the private investor enjoys a guaranteed return on equity and government representative receive their guaranteed salaries.

There seems to be a lack of awareness of the moral hazard associated with PPP financing structures.

Christoph Klein

Parktown North

