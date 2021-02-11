LETTER: Economies are social creations, as Trudi Makhaya knows

As I wrote last September, “Colonisation and apartheid created a system whose survival depended on the violent exclusion of the majority. The apartheid elite was incentivised to resist large-scale labour mobilisation because doing so would have shifted the political-economy balance towards the majority. The regime feared a black middle-class as much as it did a general uprising.”

I have always viewed apartheid as a crime against humanity.

But the country is not trying its best to become sustainable. Not by a long shot. The past decade of wanton economic destruction cannot be swept under the carpet of history. It originated in an egregiously corrupt political project that arose from within the top ranks of the current governing party, entrenched itself throughout the government and deeply damaged the institutions that had so painstakingly been built from the ashes of the apartheid regime.

This is common knowledge, the nauseating details revealed daily by the Zondo commission to a population exhausted by pitilessly cumulating catastrophes.

Nor can we ignore the fact that factional warfare within the ANC is nothing less than a contest for control of the apparatus of state and, in some factions, for advancing corrupt and anti-democratic interests.

The country’s political future is obscured by grave risks and its economic future is shaped not just by the long history but also by its most recent one. It is, crucially, shaped by its present. Makhaya knows this. Her wise repudiation of economic radicalism and of that SA predilection for what she calls “planophilia” buttresses her advocacy for the “principled pragmatism” that should deliver the moderate rate of growth we both call for.

She understands the power of the siren song of economic populism as well as she understands the failures of the National Development Plan. She has experienced the powerful, daily, constraints these effect on the actions of the government, which she advises.

But for all her criticism of plans, she hails an economic reconstruction and recovery plan (ERRP) that would be no more effective than the previous ones under normal circumstances, and will far undershoot its lofty targets under the abnormal ones we are living through. For Makhaya artificially constricts the universe of available economic strategy to the only alternatives acceptable in the insular and hegemonic microcosm of SA’s political economy.

Far from being a bold, decisive, concise set of growth-generative steps, the ERRP is yet another SA hodgepodge compromise between the interests of those who have offhandedly rejected promising strategies and those who know the most effective ones stand no chance of ever being accepted.

Makhaya’s column reads like a subliminal acknowledgment of our leadership’s inability to take command of the narrative. Political weakness, not our odious history, is the cause, and economic decline is the consequence.

Claude Baissac

CEO, Eunomix

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words may be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime phone number.